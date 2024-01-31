Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth: How the EGOT Winner Made Her Fortune

Whoopi Goldberg stands as one of the world’s most accomplished and versatile entertainers. She has worn many hats throughout her career, excelling as an actress, comedian, author, talk show host, singer-songwriter, and political activist.

Her remarkable achievements include winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award—a rare feat known as achieving EGOT status. Beyond her accolades, Goldberg is renowned for her outspoken views on social and political issues, as well as her role as the moderator of the popular daytime talk show, The View.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York City, Goldberg faced early challenges with dyslexia and drug addiction. Despite dropping out of high school, she went on to marry her drug counselor, Alvin Martin, in 1973. After a divorce in 1979, Goldberg relocated to California, immersing herself in theater and comedy. Adopting the stage name Whoopi Goldberg, inspired by her family history and a notable personal trait, she began her journey in the late 1970s as a stand-up comedian.

Goldberg gained attention with her one-woman show, “The Spook Show,” which made its way to Broadway in 1984, earning her a Grammy award for Best Comedy Recording.

Film and Television Success

The turning point in Goldberg’s career came in 1985 when she portrayed Celie in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “The Color Purple.” This marked the beginning of her successful foray into film. Notable roles in “Ghost” (1990) and a string of other films solidified her status as a Hollywood heavyweight. Additionally, Goldberg made history by becoming the first African American woman to host the Oscars in 1994.

Venturing into television, Goldberg hosted “Whoopi,” a sitcom that ran from 2003 to 2004. She also co-produced and appeared on “Hollywood Squares” from 1998 to 2004, winning two Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The View and Continued Ventures

Since 2007, Goldberg has been a co-host and moderator on the daytime talk show “The View.” Her opinions on diverse topics have contributed to the show’s success, earning her a Daytime Emmy award in 2009. Beyond her entertainment career, Goldberg is a prolific author, singer-songwriter, and activist. She has penned autobiographies, children’s books, and humor books, in addition to releasing several albums.

Other Ventures and Achievements

Goldberg’s impact extends beyond entertainment; she’s known for her involvement in various causes, receiving honors such as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Net Worth and Legacy

As of 2024, Whoopi Goldberg’s estimated net worth is $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from her earnings from “The View,” Goldberg generates income from film and TV appearances, book sales, music royalties, and endorsements. Her diverse portfolio includes properties in New Jersey, New York City, and Vermont, along with a collection of cars.

Conclusion

Whoopi Goldberg remains an iconic and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Her success in various fields and dedication to philanthropy make her a true legend and role model for many.