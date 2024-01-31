Elizabeth Warren Net Worth: How the Senator and Former Presidential Candidate Built Her Wealth

Elizabeth Warren, a prominent American politician and former law professor, has been serving as the senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts since 2013. A key figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, she contested the 2020 presidential nomination. This blog post delves into Elizabeth Warren’s net worth, income sources, assets, and expenditures.

Net Worth and Income

As of 2020, Forbes estimates Elizabeth Warren’s net worth at $12 million, making her one of the wealthier members of Congress, ranking 54th out of 535 lawmakers. While substantial, her net worth pales in comparison to some fellow presidential contenders like Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump.

Warren’s primary income source is her senatorial salary, amounting to $174,000 annually. Additionally, she earns from book deals, raking in over $3 million in royalties and advances since 2013. Her written works include titles such as A Fighting Chance, This Fight Is Our Fight, and The Two-Income Trap. Warren also receives a pension from her prior role as a law professor at Harvard University, fetching her $430,000 in 2010.

Assets and Investments

The majority of Warren’s net worth stems from her real estate and investment holdings. Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann, own two homes – a $1.9 million Victorian house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an $800,000 condo in Washington, D.C. They also have a mortgage on a cabin in the Berkshire Mountains purchased for $562,000 in 2013.

Their diverse investment portfolio, valued between $4 million and $11 million, spans stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and various sectors, including technology, health care, energy, and finance. Notable stock holdings include Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, and Pfizer.

Expenditures and Philanthropy

Warren’s expenditures encompass taxes, mortgage payments, and campaign costs. From 2013 to 2018, she and Mann paid $1.5 million in federal taxes, with an effective tax rate of 25.5%. State and local taxes amounted to $146,000, and property taxes reached $81,000. Mortgage payments for their three properties totaled $46,000 in 2018.

Campaign-wise, Warren raised $115.8 million for her 2020 presidential run, with $42.5 million spent on her 2018 Senate re-election campaign. She primarily funded her campaigns through individual donations, avoiding corporate PACs and wealthy donors.

Philanthropically, Warren and Mann donated $482,000 to various charities from 2013 to 2018, averaging a 3.3% donation rate. Beneficiaries included the United Way, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and educational and religious organizations.

Conclusion

Elizabeth Warren, with a net worth of $12 million, has built her wealth through a combination of senatorial salary, book earnings, and investments. She allocates funds to taxes, mortgages, campaigns, and charitable donations. A proponent of progressive causes, Warren’s vision and values continue to resonate with many Americans.