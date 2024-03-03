Exploring Florida Most Untouched Abandoned Prison!

Florida has a rich history of prisons, some of which are still in operation, while others have been abandoned and left to decay. One of the most intriguing and mysterious prisons in Florida is Glades Correctional Institution, which was established in 1932 as Florida Prison Farm #2. The prison was located between Belle Glade and Pahokee, in the expansive acreage of Everglades muck land. The prison was known for its unique features, such as a tropical-style architecture, a prison farm that grew crops for state institutions, a solitary wing with 14 cells, and a moat filled with alligators.

The prison underwent several renovations and name changes over the years, but it also faced many challenges and controversies, such as poor conditions, mistreatment, and escapes. The prison was renamed Glades Correctional Institution in 1962 to fall in line with the state’s new terminology.

By the 2010s, Glades Correctional was the state’s second-oldest prison and due to its age, it cost more to operate than other prisons. The prison was finally closed and demolished in 2011.

In this article, we will explore the history, features, and fate of Glades Correctional Institution, Florida’s most untouched abandoned prison. We will also showcase some stunning photos of the prison before and after its closure. Join us as we take a virtual tour of this fascinating and haunting place.