Eric Idle Net Worth: The Frugal and Funny Python

Eric Idle is a legendary actor, comedian, writer, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known as a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, which created the iconic TV show Monty Python’s Flying Circus and the films Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life. He is also the creator of the hit musical Spamalot, which is based on the Holy Grail movie and won three Tony Awards in 2005. However, despite his fame and fortune, Idle has remained humble and prudent with his money, living a simple and modest lifestyle.

How Eric Idle Made His Money

Eric Idle was born in 1943 in South Shields, England. He lost his father in a road accident when he was two years old, and was sent to a boarding school by his mother, who struggled to raise him. He developed a passion for comedy and music at an early age, and joined the Cambridge Footlights, a famous student comedy club, while studying English at Cambridge University. There, he met his future Monty Python colleagues, John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Idle joined the BBC as a writer and performer in 1967, and worked on various comedy shows, such as Do Not Adjust Your Set and The Frost Report. In 1969, he co-founded Monty Python with Cleese, Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam. The group became a sensation with their surreal and satirical humor, and gained a cult following around the world. Idle was responsible for writing and performing some of the most memorable sketches and songs in the show, such as the Nudge Nudge, the Lumberjack Song, and Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

Idle also had a successful solo career, appearing in films such as The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Casper, and Ella Enchanted. He also wrote books, such as The Road to Mars and The Greedy Bastard Diary. He also collaborated with other artists, such as George Harrison, who produced his film The Rutles, a parody of the Beatles. He also formed a comedy duo with fellow Python John Cleese, called The Two Ronnies.

Idle’s most lucrative project was Spamalot, which he wrote and composed. The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2005, was a smash hit, grossing over $175 million and earning 14 Tony Award nominations. Idle also made money from the royalties and merchandising of the Monty Python brand, which he co-owned with the other members.

How Eric Idle Saved and Spent His Money

Eric Idle was not a lavish spender, unlike some of his peers in the entertainment industry. He was careful and frugal with his money, and avoided unnecessary expenses and debts. He said that he learned how to save and invest from his mother, who taught him the value of money and hard work. He also said that he was influenced by his friend George Harrison, who was also known for being thrifty and generous.

Idle invested his money in real estate, stocks, and bonds. He owned several properties in the UK and the US, including a mansion in Los Angeles, which he sold for $6.5 million in 2020. He also had a diversified portfolio of securities, which he managed himself.

Idle did not spend money on fancy cars, clothes, or jewelry. He drove a modest car, which he bought for $4,000. He wore jeans and T-shirts, and did not wear any accessories. He also did not have any expensive hobbies or habits.

Idle also gave money to various charities and causes, such as Amnesty International, Comic Relief, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also supported his friends and colleagues, such as Graham Chapman, who died of cancer in 1989, and Terry Jones, who suffered from dementia in his later years.

What Eric Idle’s Net Worth Means for His Legacy

Eric Idle’s net worth of $10 million may not seem impressive compared to other celebrities, who have made hundreds of millions of dollars in their careers. However, his net worth reflects his unique and admirable personality and philosophy.

Idle did not chase fame or fortune, but rather pursued happiness and creativity. He did not let his ego or pride get in the way of his decisions, but rather followed his values and principles. He did not waste his money on material things, but rather invested it wisely and generously.

Idle’s net worth also shows that he was not only a great entertainer, but also a great human being. He was humble, honest, and helpful. He was a role model, a mentor, and a friend. He was a legend, not only on the stage, but also off the stage.