Adrian Dantley Net Worth: From NBA Star to School Crossing Guard

Adrian Dantley is a former NBA player and coach who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He played for seven teams in his 15-year career, earning six All-Star selections and two scoring titles. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. However, after retiring from basketball, he chose a surprising and humble occupation: a school crossing guard.

Why Adrian Dantley Became a School Crossing Guard

Adrian Dantley started working as a school crossing guard in 2013, near his home in Silver Spring, Maryland. He volunteered for the job, which paid $14,685 a year, and worked for one hour a day, helping children cross the street safely.

Many people wondered why Dantley, who made millions of dollars in his NBA career, would take such a low-paying and low-profile job. Some speculated that he was broke and desperate, while others thought he was bored and lonely. However, Dantley had a different reason for his career choice: he wanted to get health insurance benefits.

Dantley explained that he did not qualify for the NBA’s health insurance plan, which required players to have at least three years of coaching experience. He only had two years, as he was an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2003 to 2011. He also said that he did not want to pay $17,000 a year for private health insurance, which he considered too expensive.

By working as a school crossing guard, Dantley was able to get health insurance coverage from the county. He also said that he enjoyed the job, as he liked to work with kids and help the community. He said that he did not care about what other people thought of him, and that he was not ashamed of his job.

How Adrian Dantley Saved and Invested His Money

Adrian Dantley was not broke, as some people assumed. He was actually very smart and frugal with his money. He said that he saved and invested most of his NBA earnings, and that he lived a simple and modest lifestyle.

Dantley said that he did not spend money on fancy cars, clothes, or jewelry. He drove a 1997 Ford Escort, which he bought for $4,000. He wore jeans and T-shirts, and did not wear any accessories. He also did not have any expensive hobbies or habits.

Dantley said that he invested his money in real estate, stocks, and bonds. He owned five houses in the Washington D.C. area, and two in Utah, where he played for the Jazz for seven seasons. He also had a diversified portfolio of securities, which he managed himself.

Dantley said that he learned how to save and invest from his parents, who were both teachers. He said that they taught him the value of hard work, education, and money. He also said that he was influenced by his former teammate, John Stockton, who was also known for being frugal and savvy with his money.

What Adrian Dantley’s Net Worth Means for His Legacy

Adrian Dantley’s net worth of $1.5 million may not seem impressive compared to other NBA stars, who have made hundreds of millions of dollars in their careers. However, his net worth reflects his unique and admirable approach to life after basketball.

Dantley did not chase fame or fortune, but rather pursued happiness and health. He did not let his ego or pride get in the way of his decisions, but rather followed his values and principles. He did not waste his money on material things, but rather invested it wisely and generously.

Dantley’s net worth also shows that he was not only a great basketball player, but also a great human being. He was humble, honest, and helpful. He was a role model, a mentor, and a friend. He was a legend, not only on the court, but also off the court.