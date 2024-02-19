$100,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot Still Unclaimed in Miami-Dade County: Check Your Tickets!

Miami – A winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Miami-Dade County is yet to be claimed, prompting the Florida Lottery to urge players to check their tickets. The ticket, valued at $100,269.81, was sold at Sedano’s Supermarket in Little Havana, specifically at 1255 W Flagler St. Players who bought tickets from this store for the Feb. 18 drawing should verify their numbers before the expiration date of Aug. 19 at midnight.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s drawing were: 2-7-11-21-28. While any Florida Lottery retailer can verify the winning ticket, claiming the top prize for Fantasy 5 necessitates a visit to a Florida Lottery District Office.

Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game where players win by matching 5-of-5 numbers drawn in any order. Additionally, players can win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four numbers. If there’s no top prize winner, the money rolls down and is shared among players matching 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

Since its inception, Fantasy 5 and Fantasy 5 with EZmatch have awarded over $5 billion in prizes and contributed more than $3.87 billion to education, creating 16 millionaires along the way.

For further details, contact the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at 850-487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery’s website.