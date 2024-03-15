What Did the Seahawks Trade for Sam Howell?

The Seattle Seahawks recently made a strategic move to boost their quarterback lineup by trading for Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders. This article explores the trade details and its impact on the Seahawks’ future.

Trade Breakdown

On March 14, 2024, the Seahawks reached a trade agreement with Washington, pending a physical, to bring in quarterback Sam Howell. The deal involved several draft picks: the Seahawks traded away one of their third-round picks (No. 78 overall) and a fifth-rounder (No. 152) to Washington. In return, they acquired Howell, along with a fourth-round pick (No. 102) and a sixth-round pick (No. 179).

Sam Howell’s Background

Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick from North Carolina in 2022, took over as the starting quarterback for Washington in his second season. He played all 17 games, leading the league with 612 pass attempts. Howell completed 388 passes (63.4 percent) for 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, earning a 78.9 passer rating. Additionally, he showcased his mobility with 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 48 carries.

Strategic Impact

The addition of Howell gives the Seahawks an experienced option to support Pro-Bowl quarterback Geno Smith. This move follows the departure of Drew Lock in free agency, underscoring the Seahawks’ need for depth at the quarterback position.

Reactions from Fans and Analysts

The trade has generated mixed reactions among fans and analysts. Some see it as a calculated risk with the potential for high rewards, given Howell’s talent and the relatively modest draft picks exchanged.

Conclusion

The Seahawks’ trade for Sam Howell is a strategic move aimed at fortifying their quarterback lineup. With Howell’s experience and potential, the Seahawks are positioning themselves for a stronger offensive strategy in the upcoming seasons.

