Report: America’s Fastest Growing Cities Found in Florida

Florida is a state that attracts many people with its sunny weather, favorable tax policy, and world-class amusement parks. According to the latest estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, three cities in Florida — Fort Myers, North Port and Port St. Lucie — were among the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities from July 2020 to July 2021.

Fort Myers: The Sixth Fastest-Growing City in the U.S.

Fort Myers, located in Southwest Florida, witnessed a population growth of 6.8%, reaching an estimated population of 92,245 in 2021. This makes it the sixth fastest-growing city in the U.S. and the fastest-growing city in Florida. Fort Myers is known for its historic downtown, cultural attractions, and proximity to beautiful beaches. Some of the factors that contribute to its growth are its affordability, diversity, and quality of life.

North Port: The Ninth Fastest-Growing City in the U.S.

North Port, located in Sarasota County, experienced a population growth of 5.5%, reaching an estimated population of 80,021 in 2021. This makes it the ninth fastest-growing city in the U.S. and the second fastest-growing city in Florida. North Port is a young and vibrant city that offers a variety of amenities, such as parks, trails, golf courses, and natural springs. Some of the reasons that attract people to North Port are its low cost of living, high safety, and family-friendly environment.

Port St. Lucie: The Twelfth Fastest-Growing City in the U.S.

Port St. Lucie, located on the Treasure Coast, saw a population growth of 5.2%, reaching an estimated population of 217,000 in 2021. This makes it the twelfth fastest-growing city in the U.S. and the third fastest-growing city in Florida. Port St. Lucie is a coastal city that offers a range of recreational opportunities, such as fishing, boating, hiking, and golfing. Some of the factors that draw people to Port St. Lucie are its warm climate, low crime rate, and excellent education system.

Conclusion

Florida is a state that has a lot to offer to its residents and visitors. The latest census data shows that three cities in Florida — Fort Myers, North Port and Port St. Lucie — are among the fastest-growing cities in the nation, reflecting their attractiveness and livability. These cities are expected to continue their growth in the coming years, as more people discover their charms and benefits.