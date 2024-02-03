Olivia Culpo Net Worth: The Beauty Queen Turned Influencer

Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe turned model, actress, and influencer, boasts a net worth of approximately $8 million. Her primary income streams stem from her robust social media presence and collaborations with various brands. Let’s delve into her remarkable journey from pageant queen to thriving entrepreneur and celebrity.

From Rhode Island to the Universe

Born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island, Olivia is the middle child of five born to restaurateur Peter and violinist Susan. Raised in a musical household, she learned to play the cello early on. Olivia attended St. Mary Academy – Bay View and later pursued communications at Boston University.

Her journey began with winning the Miss Rhode Island USA title in 2012, leading to her becoming the first-ever Miss USA from Rhode Island. Subsequently, she clinched the Miss Universe crown, propelling her into the limelight and paving the way for a successful career in entertainment.

A Social Media Sensation

Olivia strategically utilized her fame to amass a substantial following on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. With over 5 million Instagram followers alone, she shares glimpses of her lifestyle, fashion, travel, and fitness routines. Engaging her audience through Q&A sessions, giveaways, and live streams, Olivia has become a social media sensation.

Collaborating with brands like L’Oréal, Kipling, Uberliss, Express, and Vide (a vodka and tequila brand she co-founded), Olivia earns from sponsored posts, endorsements, and partnerships. Her merchandise line, featuring clothing, accessories, and beauty products, further contributes to her financial success.

Acting and Modeling Ventures

Expanding her portfolio, Olivia ventured into acting and modeling. Credits include films like “I Feel Pretty,” “The Swing of Things,” and “Reprisal,” as well as TV shows like “The Other Two,” “Paradise City,” and “The Culpo Sisters,” a reality show featuring Olivia and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia. She also graced the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

A Role Model and an Inspiration

Beyond her professional achievements, Olivia serves as a role model, particularly for young women. She uses her platform to promote positivity, confidence, and empowerment. Olivia has openly shared her struggles, including her battle with endometriosis, and supports various charities like Best Buddies International, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and the Smile Train.

Recognition and Relationships

Olivia’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She received accolades such as Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2019 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. Awards like the Influencer of the Year by Revolve in 2019 and the Choice Style Icon Award by Teen Choice in 2020 further showcase her impact.

Currently in a relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, Olivia has previously been linked to notable figures like singer Nick Jonas, footballer Danny Amendola, and DJ Zedd.

Conclusion

In summary, Olivia Culpo has transformed from a Miss Universe into a multifaceted personality, excelling in modeling, acting, and influencing. With a net worth of $8 million, her success is a testament to her versatility and business acumen. Olivia continues to inspire and make a mark across various fields, solidifying her status as a beauty queen turned influential entrepreneur.