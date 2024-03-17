Bella Hadid Dating History: Past Relationships And Speculated Romances!

Bella Hadid, the renowned supermodel, has experienced a mix of public romances and rumored flings that have captivated fans and the media alike.

Love in the Limelight: The Weeknd

Bella’s most talked-about relationship was with Canadian singer The Weeknd. Their on-and-off romance began in May 2015 and lasted until August 2019, marked by high-profile appearances and mutual artistic inspiration. The Weeknd frequently incorporated references to Bella in his music.

Speculations and Rumored Flings

Apart from The Weeknd, Bella has been linked to various celebrities. Notably, there were rumors of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. reaching out to Bella after her initial split from The Weeknd. Additionally, whispers circulated about a possible romance with rapper Drake, although neither party confirmed the rumors.

Quiet Relationships Away from the Spotlight

Bella’s dating life hasn’t always been in the headlines. She’s had more low-key relationships, such as the one with art director Marc Kalman. Although the couple went public on Instagram in July 2021, they kept their romance relatively private until their amicable split in 2023.

The Latest Romance: A Cowboy Love Story

In 2024, Bella is romantically involved with Adan Banuelos, a Texas cowboy and National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Famer. Their relationship became public with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute on Bella’s Instagram, highlighting their shared passion for equestrianism and marking a new chapter in Bella’s love life.

Navigating Fame and Love

Bella’s dating history mirrors her journey through fame and the pursuit of love. While some relationships have endured the relentless scrutiny of the public eye, others have unfolded away from the limelight. Throughout it all, Bella has maintained grace and privacy, choosing to share her romantic moments on her own terms.

