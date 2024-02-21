Willis Under Fire: Trump Legal Team Challenges DA’s Role in Election Interference Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis faced an abrupt halt to her testimony during her disqualification hearing, as the state opted not to question her. Willis is under scrutiny for a possible disqualification following concerns raised by attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in her Georgia election interference case.

Their concern stems from Willis’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the attorney she hired for the case. Despite the former president’s plea of not guilty to all 13 charges and his assertion that the case is politically motivated, his legal team is seeking Willis’s disqualification. Attorneys for co-defendant Michael Roman argue that Willis and Wade financially benefited from taxpayer funds, prompting the move for disqualification, which Willis vehemently denies.

Central to Willis’s investigation into the former president is his phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and an alleged plot to submit a forged slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. While Willis acknowledged her personal relationship with Wade, she contends that it does not warrant her disqualification from the Trump case.

Legal experts have lent support to Willis’s testimony, asserting that her relationship with Wade should not preclude her from working on the Trump case. The state’s decision not to question Willis further is interpreted by some as an indication of belief in her narrative.