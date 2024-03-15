Who is Dak Prescott Dating? The Relationship Goes Public

Dak Prescott, the esteemed quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, has garnered attention not only for his exceptional performances on the field but also for his personal life. Recently, there has been increasing interest in his romantic relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos.

Meeting Sarah Jane Ramos

Prescott and Ramos were first linked in September 2023 when Ramos was spotted supporting Prescott at a Cowboys game against the New York Giants.

Who is Sarah Jane Ramos?

Sarah Jane Ramos is a graduate of Florida State University with a major in criminalistics and criminal science. She has forged a career in hospitality and as a wine specialist, demonstrating her expertise in various industry roles.

The Relationship Goes Public

The couple made their romance public in November 2023 when Ramos posted on social media to celebrate her 30th birthday alongside Prescott. The post received affectionate comments from Prescott, indicating the strength of their bond.

Expecting a Bundle of Joy

In a heartwarming development, on November 26, 2023, Sarah Jane Ramos announced her pregnancy with Dak Prescott’s first child, a baby girl. This announcement was joyously welcomed by fans and supporters.

Welcoming Their Daughter

Fast forward to March 2024, and the couple welcomed their daughter, MJ, on Leap Day. Prescott has expressed his happiness at becoming a father and the profound impact it has had on his life.

Conclusion

Dak Prescott’s relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos has been a journey of love, support, and new beginnings. As they embrace parenthood together, fans continue to rally behind them both on and off the field. Their story underscores the importance of a strong support system behind every great athlete.

