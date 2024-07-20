Two Bank Robberies in Palm Beach County Lead to Arrest of Suspect

A man was arrested for robbing two banks in Palm Beach County.

The first robbery happened in June at the Truist Bank in Boca Raton. According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), the robbery took place at 9:30 a.m. Courtney Mallory is accused of entering the Truist Bank on State Road 441 and showing what looked like a gun.

The DOJ says Mallory, 44, then demanded money from the bank employees, forcing them to take him to the vault where he stole thousands of dollars and escaped in a blue Nissan.

In July, Mallory allegedly robbed the Bank of America on Jog Road in Delray Beach. The DOJ says Mallory, wearing a mask, walked into the bank, showed a gun, and left with thousands of dollars in his blue Nissan.

After the robbery, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene got into a crash when a car pulled out in front of them. The deputy was in stable condition after the crash, according to PBSO.

On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Mallory at his home in Coconut Creek. Deputies found the blue Nissan, a black pellet gun, thousands of U.S. dollars, and the clothing he wore during the robberies at his home.

Mallory appeared in the West Palm Beach Federal Court on Thursday. He has a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for July 25 at 10 a.m. before a United States Magistrate Judge.