This Georgia Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned Village

Looking for a hike that blends breathtaking landscapes, historical allure, and a range of outdoor pursuits? Consider exploring the Chattooga River Trail in Georgia. This trail runs along the Georgia-South Carolina border, tracing the untamed and scenic Chattooga River renowned for its rapids and cascades. Along the route lies an abandoned village dating back to the early 1900s, offering a glimpse into the region’s once-thriving logging community. Trekking this trail provides an opportunity to delve into Georgia’s past while relishing the splendor and ecological diversity of its natural surroundings.

How to Get There:

Located near Clayton, Georgia, within the Sumter National Forest, the Chattooga River Trail begins at the trailhead parking on the South Carolina side of the river, accessible via Bull Pen Road. Crossing a bridge over the river leads you to the Georgia segment of the trail, marked by blue blazes. Spanning approximately 20 miles, hikers can tailor their journey to their preferences and capabilities, with numerous access points and campsites along the trail.

What to See and Do:

The Chattooga River Trail promises a medley of experiences suitable for hikers of all levels. Revel in the sights of the river, celebrated as one of the last free-flowing rivers in the Southeast, attracting enthusiasts of rafting, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Encounter the remnants of Sandy Ford, an abandoned logging village around 4.5 miles into the hike, offering a poignant reflection of bygone industrial fervor amidst nature’s reclamation. Further along, discover Earls Ford Falls, a charming waterfall cascading into a tranquil pool, ideal for a refreshing break amid the picturesque landscape.

What to Bring and Know:

Expect a moderate hike with some elevation changes and rocky terrain. Optimal hiking seasons are spring and fall for mild weather and vibrant scenery, though be prepared for muddy or slippery conditions post-rain and insect activity during summer. Ensure sturdy footwear, ample hydration, snacks, and proper waste management practices. Camping requires a free permit from the Chattooga River Ranger District office in Clayton, with designated campsites and regulations to follow, including fire safety protocols and wildlife preservation measures.

Embark on the Chattooga River Trail for an enriching adventure merging history, nature, and exploration, leaving you with cherished memories of Georgia’s captivating landscapes and heritage. Lace up your boots, pack your essentials, and embark on an unforgettable journey along this scenic trail.