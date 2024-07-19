South Florida Police Seek Man Who Attacked Woman Rollerblading Near Beach

Police in South Florida are searching for a man who attacked and raped a woman rollerblading near the beach. Surveillance video appears to show the crime.

The Miami Beach Police Department says the suspect attacked a young woman early Tuesday morning. She was skating on the sidewalk near the beach when he came up behind her and attacked.

WSVN 7 News obtained surveillance video of the incident. The video shows the man sneaking up behind the woman as she skates. He wraps his arms around her neck and starts to strangle her.

He brings the woman to the ground and, despite her struggle, overpowers her. Police say he then dragged her into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her, leaving her there until a witness found her later.

Police say the suspect was gone by the time they arrived and are now asking the public to help identify him. They believe this was an isolated incident and are working quickly to solve it. They have good leads and are confident they will catch him.

The Miami Beach Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The woman was treated at a hospital, but her current condition is unknown.