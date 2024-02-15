South Carolina is Home to an Abandoned Town Most People Don’t Know

If you are looking for a place to discover the hidden history and secrets of South Carolina, you might want to visit the lost town of Ellenton. This old town, located in the Savannah River Site in Aiken County, was once a thriving community of farmers, merchants, and families. Now, it is a ghost town that was abandoned and erased by the government.

The History of Ellenton

Ellenton was founded in the early 1800s and named after the daughter of the town’s first postmaster. The town grew along the railroad and became a prosperous agricultural center. It had a school, a church, a hotel, a bank, and several stores. It also had a rich cultural and social life, with festivals, fairs, and sports events.

The town’s population peaked at around 700 in the 1950s, but soon faced a drastic change. In 1950, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission announced that it would build a nuclear plant in the area, and that it would need to acquire 300 square miles of land for the project. This meant that Ellenton and several other nearby towns had to be evacuated and demolished.

The residents of Ellenton were given only a few months to pack up and leave their homes. They received some compensation from the government, but many felt that it was not enough to cover their losses. Some tried to resist or protest, but they had no choice but to comply. By 1952, Ellenton was completely deserted and destroyed.

The Mystery of Ellenton

Despite its disappearance, Ellenton still lives on in the memories and stories of its former residents and their descendants. Some of them have shared their experiences and emotions of leaving their hometown and starting over elsewhere. Some of them have also returned to the site to see what remains of their past.

The Savannah River Site is still an active nuclear facility, and access to the area is restricted and monitored. However, some parts of the site are open to the public for tours and visits. One of these is the Ellenton Cemetery, where some of the town’s ancestors are buried. The cemetery is the only visible trace of Ellenton that still exists.

Some visitors have reported seeing and feeling strange things, such as ghosts, voices, and cold spots. Others have claimed to find relics and artifacts, such as coins, buttons, and pottery. Some have even claimed to see the town’s buildings and streets, as if they were still there. These sightings and sensations have fueled the curiosity and mystery of Ellenton.

The Future of Ellenton

The fate of Ellenton is unknown, as the Savannah River Site continues to operate and expand. The site is currently undergoing a cleanup and decommissioning process, which could take decades to complete. The site is also a potential candidate for the disposal of high-level nuclear waste, which could pose a threat to the environment and public health.

Some people hope that Ellenton will be remembered and honored, as a part of South Carolina’s history and heritage. They hope that the site will be preserved and protected, and that the town’s stories and legacy will be passed on to future generations. Others hope that Ellenton will be forgotten and buried, as a reminder of the dangers and costs of nuclear power. Still others hope that Ellenton will be reclaimed and restored, as a symbol of resilience and hope.

Whatever the future holds, Ellenton is a fascinating and lost town in South Carolina that deserves to be seen and heard. It is a place where history and mystery collide, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for those who dare to visit.