Serial Theft Suspect Michael Jackson Captured After Nationwide Search

After a nationwide search that started in January, police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple theft charges in several counties.

The Travelers Rest Police Department reported that Michael Tremaine Jackson was arrested in Orlando, Florida, in June. On Monday, the Greenwood Police Department went to Florida and carried out their warrants.

The search involved several agencies from South Carolina and Florida, including the U.S. Marshals. Authorities said Jackson had over 40 warrants from different law enforcement departments, including the Travelers Rest Police Department.

Earlier, 7NEWS reported that Jackson followed a 75-year-old woman around a Walmart, trying to steal her wallet. At that time, Jackson was wearing a lab coat, a COVID-19 mask, and a baseball cap. After allegedly getting the wallet, Jackson left Walmart, drove away, and went to another Walmart. He reportedly bought two prepaid $500 Visa cards using three of the victim’s credit cards.

In 2023, the Greenwood Police Department contacted the Travelers Rest Police Department about a similar theft in Greenwood.

Jackson had also been arrested for theft in Charleston in June 2020. Officials noted that Jackson has a 75-page criminal history with charges from various agencies in the Upstate.

Jackson was extradited to the Greenwood County Detention Center on Tuesday. He also faces outstanding warrants in Aiken County and Georgia.