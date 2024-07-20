Secret Service Records Show Frequent Unauthorized Entries at Mar-a-Lago

Newly released Secret Service records reveal that unauthorized individuals frequently entered and exited Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which housed classified documents.

Attorney Andrew Weissmann commented on X (formerly Twitter) that this information could be significant if there’s a trial regarding the Mar-a-Lago charges.

On July 15, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against Trump. Prosecutor Jack Smith is appealing the decision.

Before this, Trump faced 40 federal charges in Cannon’s court for allegedly mishandling sensitive materials seized from Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in January 2021. He was also accused of obstructing efforts to retrieve the documents. Trump pleaded not guilty and claimed the case was a political witch hunt.

Judge Cannon ruled that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional. If the trial proceeds, prosecutors might use the Secret Service records to show the security risks of Trump’s alleged document hoarding.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Leopold obtained the Secret Service records through a Freedom of Information Act request. He reported numerous incidents of unauthorized people accessing Mar-a-Lago while Trump was there. Some were mistakenly allowed through by security, leading to trespassing and arrests, with several individuals sent to mental health facilities.

In late 2018, an 18-year-old college student gained access to Mar-a-Lago while Trump was president. After being screened and allowed through by Secret Service, he entered a secure area and posted videos on Snapchat, calling it easy to sneak in. He claimed he was curious.

Six months later, another man was detained for trespassing, claiming he was the “Commander in Chief” and had a right to survey Mar-a-Lago. He was committed to a mental health hospital.

Trespassing continued after Trump left the White House. In February 2021, a woman claiming to be part of the Space Force rode her bike hundreds of miles to meet Trump. She was warned not to return but did so and was arrested. She returned multiple times, attempting to hand Trump a binder with what she claimed was classified information.