Off-Duty Broward Deputy Anthony Zahorovsky Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Independence Day

An off-duty deputy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Zahorovsky, died in a motorcycle crash in Sunrise on Independence Day. The International Union of Police Associations announced his death on Instagram, stating that he was 27 years old.

“Anthony’s loss is deeply felt by all of us,” the IUPA shared. “He was a colleague, friend, and family member who touched many lives.”

The accident happened just before 12:20 p.m. near North Pine Island Road and Northwest 44th Street. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Zahorovsky was involved in the crash.

“Our hearts are with his family during this devastating moment. We pray his family finds comfort in the loving memories of Anthony and the difference he made in his young life,” the agency stated. “We mourn his loss but remember his life.”

Zahorovsky’s cousin, Andres Muneton, spoke with CBS News Miami at the crash scene. He expressed the family’s deep sorrow, saying, “He was an amazing guy and he loved what he was doing… he was amazing as a father.”

CBS News Miami has contacted Sunrise Police for more information. The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated.