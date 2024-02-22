Michigan State Police Investigate Baldwin Love Triangle Stabbing Incident

In Baldwin, Michigan, a love triangle turned violent, resulting in a stabbing that left a 31-year-old man wounded. Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

The dispute involved an 18-year-old woman from Baldwin who had met a 19-year-old man from Georgia online. The man flew to Michigan and stayed with the woman for over a week. However, she ended the relationship with him and started dating a 31-year-old man from Hart.

The confrontation took place at the woman’s Baldwin residence, where both men engaged in a physical fight. The estranged boyfriend allegedly stabbed the 31-year-old twice during the altercation. Subsequently, another adult drove the injured couple to a local hospital.

In a distressing turn, the adult driver left the wounded pair on the roadside along US-10 Hwy near Schoenherr Road in Branch Township, Mason County. The driver then returned to the Baldwin residence to check on small children left unattended.

A call to Mason-Oceana 911 reported a male subject roadside, suffering from stab wounds. The injured man was transported by Life EMS to the hospital and later airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remains stable but in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old suspect was found at the Baldwin residence and arrested. He is currently in custody at Lake County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.