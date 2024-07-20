Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run in Deadly Lake Worth Bicycle Accident

A man is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident after hitting a bicyclist in Lake Worth over three months ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) said the hit-and-run happened on March 29. Around 7:30 a.m., a Dodge Nitro SUV driven by 55-year-old Christopher Ardella was going north on Military Trail near Lantana Road. At the same time, 55-year-old Adalberto Mercado was biking through the intersection.

According to the report, Mercado crossed into the path of Ardella’s SUV, causing a violent collision. Mercado was thrown onto the hood and windshield of the SUV.

Ardella briefly stopped but then drove away up Military Trail, the report continued. PBSO deputies tracked the SUV to Ardella’s home and identified him.

The cyclist was taken to Delray Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m., PBSO said.

The report stated that Ardella had drugs or alcohol in his system but was not injured in the crash.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Ardella was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.