Lantana Couple Faces Life Sentences in Tragic Baby Overdose Case

Darnell Mendez and Samantha Yi, a couple from Lantana, are facing life in prison for their alleged involvement in a drug overdose that killed a 10-month-old baby. Mendez has already admitted guilt, while Yi, who maintains her innocence, is set to go to trial.

Federal investigators say Mendez was responsible for preparing and packaging the drugs that caused the baby’s death. Although his cooperation with the authorities might lead to a lighter sentence, it’s not guaranteed. Prosecutors are recommending a 30-year prison term for Mendez.

Yi, who will face a jury in September, faces additional charges with potential penalties ranging from 15 years to life. Her lawyer argues there’s no evidence she provided drugs to the baby’s mother, suggesting the mother might be trying to reduce her own charges by testifying against Yi.

The investigation began after the baby’s death in 2022, conducted by local police and the DEA. They believe Mendez and Yi frequently sold fentanyl capsules to the baby’s parents, who lived in Boynton Beach. The baby’s mother, Kelly Ann Kirwan, admitted to using the drugs and identified Yi and Mendez as her suppliers.

On March 31, 2022, Kirwan noticed her daughter making strange noises and sent videos to friends and family. She later drove to Yi’s house to buy more drugs, not realizing how serious her daughter’s condition was. After calling 911, emergency responders rushed the baby to the hospital, but she was later moved to another hospital and died.

An autopsy confirmed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death. Kirwan was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child due to negligence. During the investigation, Kirwan helped identify Yi and Mendez as the drug dealers. Texts between Yi and Kirwan showed their drug transactions, and undercover officers had bought fentanyl from them over the course of a year. Yi even warned buyers about the potency of the drugs. Both Yi and Mendez were arrested, and illegal firearms were found in their home.