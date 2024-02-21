Judge’s Ruling: Trump’s Fraudulent Practices Unveiled in New York Trial

Donald Trump’s ongoing New York fraud trial and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ conflict of interest hearing in Georgia are both reaching critical junctures.

In New York, Judge Arthur Engoron has found that Donald Trump, along with his adult sons and their company, The Trump Organization, engaged in fraudulent practices by inflating asset values to secure favorable bank loans.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a $370 million fine against Trump, along with a lifetime ban from the state’s real estate industry. A receiver has been appointed to liquidate any New York properties owned by Trump.

Trump maintains his innocence, attributing the case to political motivations, particularly as he is the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, the potential removal of District Attorney Willis from Trump’s case could significantly impact the timing of both his trial and any potential presidency. If Willis is removed, Trump’s trial could be postponed well beyond the scheduled January 2025 presidential inauguration. The outcome of this decision holds significant implications for Trump’s legal proceedings and political future.