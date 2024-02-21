Judge’s Ruling: Trump’s Fraudulent Practices Unveiled in New York Trial

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp disclosed that he underwent an interview with the special counsel overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” released on Tuesday night, Kemp reiterated his commitment to upholding the law and the Constitution, asserting that he provided truthful responses to all inquiries during the interview, akin to his testimony before special grand juries.

The interview with special counsel Jack Smith’s office reportedly occurred “months ago,” although Kemp couldn’t recall precise details regarding its timing. Last year, NBC News reported on the Republican governor’s engagement with Smith’s office, yet Kemp’s spokesperson opted not to offer further commentary at that time. Similarly, a spokesperson for the special counsel’s office refrained from providing any remarks.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to charges filed by Smith in August, stands accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election outcome and participating in a plot to disrupt the electoral vote counting, culminating in the Capitol riot.

Kemp had previously testified before a grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who subsequently levied charges against Trump and 18 other defendants. Trump maintains his innocence regarding these charges and denies any involvement in wrongdoing.

Following the 2020 election, Kemp’s office confirmed that Trump had contacted the governor, pressuring him to convene a special session of the state Legislature to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.