Jacksonville Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Manslaughter in Shooting of Father of Five

A local man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm after admitting to shooting and killing a Jacksonville father of five.

“Peace of mind finally. Not the justice that I wanted — but it’s justice,” said Leontina Stokes, the victim’s mother. Her son, Kristopher Blair, was shot and killed about 15 months ago in April last year.

The shooter, Jermain Robinson, 21, was sentenced on Monday. He initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder but later made a deal with prosecutors for a manslaughter charge in May, which has a maximum sentence of 30 years.

According to court testimony, the incident began with a disagreement between Blair’s girlfriend and her roommate, who owned the home she lived in. Robinson, the roommate’s brother, got involved in an argument that led to the shooting.

Blair and his girlfriend were trying to move her belongings out and had to push in a back window to get inside. The defense argued they didn’t have the right to be there because they had already returned the key to the homeowner.

Robinson shot and killed Blair during the argument.

“I just went numb. My youngest son called and said, ‘Mom, Kris got shot and he’s not moving,'” Stokes said.

Robinson’s friends were also in court. They said his actions didn’t reflect the person they knew.

“A lot of people will be sick. Hurt. Depressed. I can’t do 30 years. It’s been a hard year not seeing him,” said Robinson’s friend Nathaniel Wise.

Stokes believes two lives were essentially lost and that the situation could have been avoided. She’s now writing a book with other mothers who’ve lost their children to gun violence.

“Put the guns down. It’s not worth it. You’re throwing your life away,” she said.