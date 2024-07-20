Idaho Joins Lawsuit to Support Florida’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Healthcare

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has had a busy month. He’s joined Idaho’s second lawsuit this month against transgender minors.

On Friday, Labrador’s office supported Florida’s effort to enforce a law that bans all gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Idaho has already banned gender-affirming care for both minors and adults using public health funds. While the ACLU is challenging the adult ban in court, the minor ban has been approved by the US Supreme Court.

Florida’s law, which also bans LGBTQ+ healthcare, is opposed by several human rights organizations like the Human Rights Campaign, GLAD Legal Advocates, and Lambda Legal.

In June, a Florida District Court blocked this law, saying it violated patients’ constitutional rights and ignored the expertise of medical professionals.

Labrador’s brief, filed with 20 other Republican attorneys general, claims that gender-affirming care is unsafe.

“Idaho often faces federal interference when it comes to protecting minors from what we see as harmful gender transition procedures,” Labrador said.

Many medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the World Medical Association, support gender-affirming care for young people with gender dysphoria.

This year in Idaho, new laws have also banned books with queer themes and denied transgender people the right to legal recognition, part of a larger trend to push LGBTQ+ people out of public life.