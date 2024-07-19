Good Samaritan Alerts Authorities After Finding 70 Pounds of Cocaine on Palm Beach

Walking along the beach near the famous Breakers resort in Palm Beach, you might see families under umbrellas, swimmers in the ocean, and tourists taking selfies with the hotel and the water in the background.

One person found something unexpected: 70 pounds of cocaine. Each brick was wrapped in black plastic with a white label of a bald eagle, all covered in clear plastic and tape.

A “good Samaritan” found the drugs on the beach last weekend and told the authorities, said Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector, in a post on social media.

“Integrity is one of our core values. Glad to see it alive and well within the community,” Briggs wrote about the person who turned in the drugs.

A spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector said they had no more information beyond what was posted on social media.

According to media reports, the same eagle label was seen on cocaine bricks in two places along Florida’s east coast in June: Amelia Island, near Jacksonville, and the Florida Keys.

The 65 pounds of cocaine found by a boater in the Keys in mid-June was worth over $1 million, Briggs wrote on social media.

The more than 70 pounds of cocaine found later in the month on the south end of Amelia Island was worth over $4.8 million, according to Nassau County sheriff’s deputies.