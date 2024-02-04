Geneo Grissom Net Worth: From NFL to Uber – How Much He Earn?

Geneo Grissom, a former NFL player, made a significant career transition from the football field to the tech industry. Initially playing as a defensive end for the New England Patriots and later the Indianapolis Colts, he was part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI-winning team in 2017. Following his release from the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Grissom embraced a new path and is now a technical sourcer for Uber, a global transportation giant. In this blog, we delve into Geneo Grissom’s net worth, career trajectory, and personal life.

Geneo Grissom’s NFL Journey

Born on April 6, 1992, in Lyons, Kansas, Grissom played college football at the University of Oklahoma. Known for his versatility, he could adeptly switch between positions such as defensive end, linebacker, and tight end. Grissom earned recognition as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during his senior year in 2014.

Drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Grissom signed a four-year, $2.89 million contract. His tenure with the Patriots included 37 games from 2015 to 2017, contributing as a backup and special teams player. Notably, he secured a Super Bowl ring in the historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

In 2018, Grissom joined the Indianapolis Colts after being waived by the Patriots. He played in four games, making notable contributions with three tackles and a fumble recovery. However, by 2019, he became a free agent and was subsequently released by the New Orleans Saints.

Transition to Tech with Uber

Post-NFL, Grissom shifted gears and entered the tech industry. Joining Uber, one of the world’s leading transportation companies, he assumed the role of a technical sourcer. In this capacity, he focuses on identifying and attracting skilled engineers for Uber’s projects. Additionally, Grissom serves as a talent acquisition academy sourcer, where he helps train and mentor new sourcers within the Uber team.

Grissom emphasizes that he applies the same work ethic, discipline, and teamwork skills from his football days to his current role in the tech sector. He expresses appreciation for the challenges and opportunities for growth and learning at Uber.

Geneo Grissom’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Geneo Grissom’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million. The primary source of income is his salary from Uber, projected to be around $94,239 annually. Adding to this, Grissom earned a total of $2.4 million from his NFL career with the Patriots and the Colts.

Geneo Grissom is married to Haley Grissom, a patent litigation associate earning an average of $135,953 per year. The couple, featured on HGTV’s House Hunters, embarked on a house-hunting journey in Dallas, Texas, where they currently reside with their dog, Lola.

Conclusion

Geneo Grissom’s journey from the NFL to the tech industry serves as an inspiring example of successful career transition. His story highlights the possibility of pursuing new passions and interests, even when they differ significantly from one’s initial career. Grissom’s ability to apply skills and values acquired in football to thrive in the tech sector makes him a motivational figure for those contemplating career changes or exploring diverse opportunities.