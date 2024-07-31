Florida’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Leads to 10-Day Suspension for School Worker

A school employee in Florida is being suspended for 10 days because she let her transgender daughter play on the girls’ volleyball team, which goes against state law. The Broward County school board decided not to fire Jessica Norton, who worked at Monarch High School, even though they found she broke the law.

The board voted 5-4 to suspend her without pay. She won’t be able to continue as a computer information specialist but must be given a job with equal pay and responsibility.

The state law, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, prevents transgender females from playing girls’ sports. It was adopted in 2021 despite opposition from the Broward school board.

Board member Debbi Hixon, who proposed the suspension, said it was Norton’s first offense, so firing her was too severe. Norton, placed on paid leave since November, thinks the decision is wrong but better than being fired. She is unsure if she’ll accept the punishment and return to work, wanting to discuss it with her daughter.

Florida is among many states that have laws banning transgender women and girls from playing certain sports. Norton and her daughter are part of a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s law, claiming it violates her daughter’s civil rights.

During the debate, Hixon said firing Norton was too harsh given her good evaluations and caring reputation. However, Norton violated the law by falsely stating her child was born female on a form. This led to a $16,500 fine for the school and potential legal issues.

The board agreed on a 10-day suspension as a compromise. Some members thought the punishment was too harsh compared to past cases of abuse that resulted in shorter suspensions. Superintendent Howard Hepburn had recommended firing Norton.

Board member Torey Alston argued that the board shouldn’t be lenient on employees who break the law. Member Brenda Fam, who repeatedly called Norton’s child a boy during the meeting, suggested criminal charges, though the law only carries civil penalties.

After the meeting, Norton said Fam intentionally misgendered her child to upset her, which she believes is inappropriate for a school board member.