Florida Man’s 37-Year Wrongful Imprisonment: Tampa Set to Compensate Robert DuBoise with $14 Million Settlement

Robert DuBoise, a Florida resident, endured a wrongful imprisonment lasting 37 years for a 1983 rape and murder, until DNA evidence implicated two other individuals, leading to his exoneration in 2020. Now, the city of Tampa is poised to compensate DuBoise with a $14 million settlement, pending approval by the Tampa City Council. This settlement acknowledges the immense harm inflicted upon DuBoise and aims to facilitate his transition to a new chapter in life.

The news has evoked a significant response from readers, with many expressing empathy for DuBoise and lamenting the decades he lost. Several commenters argue that the proposed $14 million settlement falls short of addressing the gravity of the injustice he endured. One reader succinctly captured this sentiment by stating, “fourteen million don’t give back thirty-seven years.”

Furthermore, there’s a prevailing belief among readers that $1 million for each year of wrongful imprisonment would be a more just compensation, totaling $37 million. This sentiment resonates widely, reflecting a collective feeling that the current offer inadequately addresses DuBoise’s suffering.

Moreover, readers are concerned about the potential tax implications of the settlement. Many hope that the compensation will be exempt from income tax, emphasizing DuBoise’s right to receive every penny of the settlement without deductions.

Beyond the immediate case, there’s a shared call among readers for the justice system to reevaluate cases where DNA testing was unavailable or underutilized. This proactive approach aims to prevent similar miscarriages of justice from occurring in the future.

In essence, the public response underscores a widespread sentiment of sympathy and outrage, with many regarding the $14 million settlement as insufficient recompense for DuBoise’s 37 years of wrongful imprisonment. There’s a clear demand for the justice system to reassess cases lacking DNA evidence, alongside concerns regarding the tax treatment of the settlement.

