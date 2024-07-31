Florida Introduces $5 Million Grant for Private School Security Enhancements

Police departments across the state will soon be encouraged to apply for a portion of a $5 million grant aimed at improving safety in private schools.

The Private School Security Assessment Grant Program was introduced on Tuesday during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Commission meeting. Officials noted that private school security in Florida hasn’t kept up with the advancements in public school safety.

The commission was established in 2018 to investigate the failures leading to the Parkland school shooting on February 14, 2018. Since April 2018, it has been meeting and has influenced new laws, policies, and regulations.

The state grant will reimburse sheriff’s offices and police agencies for:

Conducting security assessments of school sites.

Developing and training for active assailant response protocols.

Implementing active assailant drills for students and staff.

Providing guidance for private schools to create a threat management program similar to public schools.

Pinellas County, with its 160 private schools, already assesses the perimeter, exterior, and interior of school campuses and buildings. They provide schools with detailed reports highlighting strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement.

This program began in 2023. Pinellas Sheriff Lt. Kim Killian referred to the March 27, 2023, mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville as a reminder of the importance of such measures. Killian stressed that both public and private schools can be targeted if they are not prepared.

Since March 2018, Florida law has required threat management teams in every public school, but not in private schools, where they have mostly not been established. There are about 4,000 public schools and nearly 3,000 private schools in Florida.

The private school safety program includes security assessments and active assailant policies and drills. According to Pinellas program documentation, proper training is crucial for effective response during an incident.

Applications for the grant will begin in September and be available until June 30, 2025.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd urges schools to make improvements before a shooter arrives.

Other changes for school safety in Florida include:

A new state law requires all classrooms in district public and charter schools to mark the safest areas where students should shelter during an emergency. These areas must be identified within the first 10 days of the school year.

The Safety & Threat Management Portal will be completed by August 2025, allowing statewide tracking of troubled students who transfer schools.

The full rollout of the School Environment Safety Incident Report (SESIR) by August 2025 will document 26 types of crimes and incidents by school, including fighting and weapons possession. The new system will streamline reporting with automated processes, addressing current issues of underreporting.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the safety commission’s chairman, emphasized the importance of these changes, recalling those who were unsure of where to hide during the Parkland shooting. The new measures aim to provide clear guidance and improve overall school safety.