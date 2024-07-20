Florida Grocery Stores May Soon Have Ammo Vending Machines

Vending machines that sell ammunition might soon appear in Florida grocery stores. These machines are already used in other parts of the U.S.

Usually, vending machines sell candy, soda, or chips. But soon, they might sell ammunition too. These ammo vending machines are more advanced than regular ones.

The company “American Rounds” makes these ammo vending machines for grocery stores.

“You can go to your nearby grocery store, buy the ammo you need from our machine, and be back out for shooting or hunting in about 15 to 20 minutes,” said Chris Heisler, a partner at American Rounds.

Heisler says many grocery stores in Florida are interested in having these machines.

“We’re excited to offer something safe and responsible that hasn’t been done in this industry before,” Heisler added.

The machines are made of double steel walls and weigh a lot. Customers must be 21 or older to buy ammo. The process includes scanning an ID and using facial recognition to verify the buyer’s identity.

“We wanted to add extra security to make sure buying ammo is safe and responsible,” Heisler said.

Similar machines have been used for dietary supplements and cannabis. Retailers suggested selling ammo this way, which started the idea.

Right now, American Rounds has machines in Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Colorado. They have eight machines in use and 200 more ordered.

“We have requests for the machines from Texas to North Dakota. The business has grown a lot,” Heisler noted.