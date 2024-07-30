Florida Governor Signs Death Warrant for 1994 Murder Convict Loran Kenstley Cole

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Loran Kenstley Cole, who was convicted of murdering a Florida State University student in 1994. The execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. on August 29.

DeSantis last signed a death warrant in August for Michael Duane Zack, who was convicted of murdering two women in 1996. Before Zack, five other Florida inmates were executed earlier in the year.

The Florida Supreme Court has expedited all proceedings in Cole’s case due to the upcoming execution date. Any appeals must be filed by August 12. The defense must submit their initial brief by August 14, the state’s response is due by August 16, and the defense’s reply by August 19. Oral arguments will be scheduled if needed.

The Ocala-Star Banner has reported on Cole’s case extensively. On February 18, 1994, Cole and William Paul befriended siblings Pam and John Edwards, who were camping in the Ocala National Forest. After meeting them, Cole and Paul attacked the siblings that night. John Edwards was killed, and Pam Edwards was kidnapped, raped, and tied to a tree. She escaped the next day and alerted authorities.

Cole and Paul were convicted in 1995 of murder, kidnapping, and robbery. Cole was also convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to death, while Paul received a life sentence. Cole has unsuccessfully appealed his conviction multiple times, even taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2007.

Cole was sent to the now-closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys as a minor, where he claimed to have suffered abuse, which he later cited in his appeals. Paul, who pleaded no contest to several charges, is serving his life sentence at Cross City Correctional Institution.

John Edwards was a well-liked student and fraternity member at Florida State University. His fraternity brothers and dorm mates were shocked and saddened by his murder. They expressed relief at the arrests but hoped for the death penalty to prevent Cole and Paul from harming anyone else.