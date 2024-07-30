Florida Faces Trial for Wrongly Denying Medicaid to New Mothers and Babies

The federal trial involving Medicaid patients suing Florida agencies restarted on Monday. A state employee admitted that Florida wrongly stopped health coverage for new mothers and babies.

The plaintiffs, mothers and their children, claim that Florida’s health agencies violated their rights. They argue that the notices they got didn’t explain why their Medicaid coverage was canceled.

This case is important because if the plaintiffs win, many people who lost Medicaid could get their coverage back. Since early 2023, after a COVID-19 policy ended, Florida removed 1.9 million people from Medicaid.

Some plaintiffs shouldn’t have lost coverage even if they earned too much because the law requires health care for new mothers and children for up to a year after birth. The state admitted it made mistakes in calculating income and family size.

William Roberts from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) testified that a system glitch cut off coverage after two months instead of the required 12. This issue affected plaintiffs in October and possibly March.

The plaintiffs couldn’t effectively challenge the coverage denials because they lacked the information used to make those decisions. The notices, call centers, and online portals didn’t provide necessary details, argued attorneys from the Florida Health Justice Project and National Health Law Program.

Evidence included recordings of calls made by Chianne D., a 25-year-old whose child has cystic fibrosis. She called the DCF call center to ask why they lost full coverage. Chianne testified about her frustration and confusion during these calls.

The calls varied in length, some lasting up to 30 minutes. Call center employees mistakenly told Chianne she still had full Medicaid coverage and promised callbacks that never happened. In one heated call, Chianne expressed her frustration with getting incorrect information.

Chianne didn’t ask about her own lost coverage, to which she was still eligible due to recent childbirth.

“How can someone know which call center operator is right?” asked Sarah Grusin, a National Health Law Program attorney. Roberts, with 25 years at DCF, couldn’t answer.