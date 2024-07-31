Experience the Speed and Elegance of the AB 120 Wraith Superyacht

Every now and then, you find a boat that stands out in any port, even among larger vessels. The AB 120 Wraith, launched last year, is one such boat. We recently toured it in Palm Beach.

AB builds its boats in Viareggio, Italy’s yacht-building hub, which might explain why they created something exceptional. Wraith is 121’1” long and weighs 135 tons. These numbers aren’t impressive on their own until you consider its three 2,600-hp engines connected to three jet drives, giving it a top speed of 54 mph and a cruising speed of 46 mph, with a range of 450 nautical miles. Its shallow four-foot draft makes it perfect for shallow ports like the Gulf Coast of Florida or the Bahamas.

The AB 120 has a sleek design, resembling a large steak knife cutting through the water. Despite its sleek look, it offers plenty of social space. Foldout terraces on either side of the aft beach club provide 1,100 square feet of open space for guests to enjoy.

The cockpit and salon are open concept, and with the electric doors open, they combine to create a space that feels like a Tribeca loft. The salon’s light, airy feel is enhanced by 500 square feet of glass. The flybridge can be used for alfresco dining or outdoor movies.

Accommodations include a full-beam owner’s suite with a Jacuzzi and four guest staterooms. Five crew members are housed in three spacious cabins with a large dining area.

The most interesting space is forward of the main salon and down a flight of stairs, where the yacht’s windshield acts like an atrium over a second salon. This salon, with a plush leather couch and high ceilings, feels private and cozy, like a great room in a ski chalet.

This unique, fast superyacht is currently listed for $18.4 million.