Elliot Grainge Net Worth: The Record Executive Behind 10K Projects

Elliot Grainge, a British record executive, stands at the helm of 10K Projects, an independent record label that boasts a roster of both successful and controversial artists within the music industry. Born on November 6, 1993, in the United Kingdom, Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, the influential CEO of Universal Music Group, and Samantha Berg, his first wife. The scion of a music industry luminary, Elliot grew up surrounded by the inner workings of the business. His journey led him to the United States in 2009, where he pursued studies at Northeastern University in Boston.

During his time as a student, Elliot ventured into the nightlife scene, managing a bottle service club promotion business for dance and hip-hop venues in Boston. Following his graduation with a bachelor’s degree, he made the leap to Los Angeles in 2016, establishing his own record label, 10K Projects.

10K Projects Unveiled:

Specializing in hip-hop and rap music, 10K Projects became a noteworthy independent record label under Elliot Grainge’s leadership. Notably, he inked deals with two of the era’s most polarizing yet popular rappers, Trippie Redd and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Grainge scouted talent on platforms like SoundCloud, leveraging his connections and resources for promotion.

The label’s roster also includes artists such as Iann Dior, Surfaces, Ice Spice, and Internet Money. With 18 gold and eight platinum/multi-platinum singles accumulating a total of 22 billion streams, 10K Projects operates under Universal Music Group’s Caroline Records, with a joint venture alongside Internet Money Records. The label boasts a charitable arm, 10K Together, dedicated to supporting racial justice charities and black-owned businesses.

Net Worth Insights:

Elliot Grainge’s net worth is estimated at around $10 million, primarily derived from his independent record label, 10K Projects. His spouse, model, and social media personality Sofia Richie, holds a net worth of $8 million. Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie and sister to television personality Nicole Richie, has collaborated with prominent brands like Chanel, Adidas, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Personal Life Highlights:

Elliot Grainge entered into matrimony with Sofia Richie, commencing their relationship in January 2021 after her separation from Scott Disick. The couple got engaged in April 2022 and celebrated their nuptials in a lavish South of France ceremony in April 2023. In January 2024, they joyfully announced their anticipation of their first child, sharing their blissful moments on social media.

Conclusion:

Elliot Grainge emerges as a young and accomplished figure in the music industry, spearheading his own label, 10K Projects. With a portfolio of dynamic and influential artists, Grainge, son of music legend Lucian Grainge, leads a life of luxury and excitement. His net worth of $10 million and his dynamic relationship with Sofia Richie affirm his status as a significant and innovative presence in the music business, promising a bright future ahead.