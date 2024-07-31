Drug Dealer Faces Decades in Prison After Pleading Guilty in Fentanyl Baby Death Case

An alleged drug dealer, accused of selling the fentanyl that killed a baby in 2022, has pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him. Shortly after, federal prosecutors added more charges against the other suspect.

Court records show Darnell Mendez signed a plea deal earlier this month. He admitted his involvement in the March 30, 2022, drug deal where a mother allegedly bought fentanyl from the other suspect, Samantha Yi.

The day after the sale, the mother was home alone with the baby while the father was at work. The baby ingested the fentanyl and died five days later, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

In March, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Mendez and Yi. Initially, Yi was charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death, while Mendez faced a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charge.

Mendez pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance that resulted in death

Distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death

Possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

As part of the plea deal, the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime was dropped.

Mendez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for each of the first three counts and could receive up to three life sentences. The possession of a firearm charge could add a 15-year sentence. The plea agreement states that prosecutors will not seek a mandatory life sentence.

Meanwhile, Yi is still awaiting trial, set to begin in September. Last week, prosecutors added 14 new charges against her, bringing the total to 20 drug and firearm-related allegations.

The new indictment includes 16 counts of distributing a controlled substance. Yi is also accused of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The indictment lists 14 different guns, including pistols, revolvers, a shotgun, and a rifle.

Three of the charges Yi faces could result in life sentences.

The Boynton Beach Police Department stated that Mendez and Yi were arrested on March 2, nearly two years after the infant’s death, after two undercover officers allegedly bought fentanyl from them. The operation involved the DEA, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the police department.