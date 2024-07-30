Drew Kohn’s Tragic End and His Mother’s Faith-Fueled Journey to Recovery and Beyond

Drew Kohn from Florida had a tough life. On July 17, 2017, he was riding his motorcycle to the gym when a car hit him. The crash knocked him out, and he was in a coma with serious injuries, including a brain injury, two damaged lungs, and broken bones.

Doctors initially thought he was brain dead and that he wouldn’t be able to walk or talk if he woke up. His mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, didn’t accept this. She said, “They would have harvested his organs. My faith made me strong enough to stand up and say ‘you’re not taking anything.'”

For 244 days, things were looking grim. After five months in the hospital, Kohn went home, where his mother cared for him. One day, he suddenly woke up and said, “Yeah, mom, I’m okay. I love you, mom.” His recovery was a story of hope and faith.

Yolanda thanked Brooks Rehab and everyone who helped Drew. He got seven more years of life before tragedy struck again.

On July 27, 2024, Drew was walking on Collins Road early in the morning when a pickup truck hit him. The driver didn’t see him and called 911, but it was too late. Drew was declared dead at the scene. Despite this, Yolanda found some comfort.

She said, “Drew is healed and happy now. He’s probably celebrating with a football and a Bible.” Yolanda believes that even though Drew’s life ended, God gave them precious extra years together.