Discover Washington Most Eccentric Attractions

Washington State is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, cultural diversity, and political importance. Yet, beneath its conventional façade lies a trove of eccentric and offbeat attractions, making it a haven for enthusiasts of the peculiar and the marvelous. Here’s a glimpse into some of Washington’s most eccentric destinations:

The Fremont Troll

In Seattle’s vibrant Fremont neighborhood, stands a peculiar guardian under the Aurora Bridge—the Fremont Troll. Crafted from concrete, this colossal sculpture clutches a genuine Volkswagen Beetle, a whimsical creation by local artists in 1990. Open to all, visitors can climb, pose, or even peek through its eye, transforming what was once a drab underpass into a realm of imagination.

The Mima Mounds

Near Olympia, the enigmatic Mima Mounds cover approximately 600 acres, comprising low, circular hills shrouded in mystery. Rising about 6 feet high and 30 feet wide, their origin remains a puzzle, fueling theories ranging from glacial activity to extraterrestrial intervention. Whether shaped by nature or ancient civilizations, these mounds captivate with their mystique.

The Ape Cave

For the adventurous souls, the Ape Cave near Mount St. Helens beckons. Carved over 2,000 years ago by lava flows, this 2.5-mile-long lava tube offers a thrilling subterranean journey. Equipped with flashlight and helmet, visitors traverse its depths, encountering stalactites, stalagmites, and eerie silence, immersed in an otherworldly atmosphere.

The Northern State Ghost Town

History intertwines with horror at the Northern State Ghost Town near Sedro-Woolley. Once a bustling mental hospital from 1912 to 1973, it now stands in eerie abandonment. Witness to brutal treatments and human suffering, its decaying structures, including the administration building and cemetery, evoke chilling tales of its past, rumored to be haunted by spectral echoes.

The Grand Coulee Dam Laser Show

Near Coulee Dam, the Grand Coulee Dam stands as a testament to engineering prowess. However, after dusk, it transforms into a canvas for a mesmerizing spectacle—the Grand Coulee Dam Laser Show. Narrating the dam’s story through vibrant animations and music, this nightly extravaganza captivates audiences, offering a free, dazzling display of light and sound.

In Washington, beyond its natural wonders and cultural landmarks, lies a realm where the bizarre and the extraordinary converge, inviting adventurers to explore its unconventional charms.