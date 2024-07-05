Child Neglect Charges Filed Against Florida Woman for Leaving 2-Year-Old in Car

A grandmother in Florida is facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old granddaughter alone in a hot car for over 15 minutes while she shopped at a Publix grocery store.

Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Publix on Roscommon Drive in Ormond Beach on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a child left alone in a parked car.

The temperature outside was a sweltering 91 degrees Fahrenheit, with a heat index of 101 degrees.

Fortunately, the child was unharmed. The grandmother, 63-year-old Elena Grady from Longwood, was identified by authorities. She was arrested and charged with child neglect but was later released after posting bond.

This incident highlights the danger of leaving children unattended in vehicles, even briefly. Florida law states that children under the age of 6 cannot be left alone in a car for more than 15 minutes, no matter the temperature outside.

Additional details from the Sheriff’s Office include: