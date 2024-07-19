77-Year-Old Charged with Wire Fraud and Healthcare Kickback Conspiracy

A 77-year-old man from Wellington, Florida, named Franz “Frank” Peter Suess, has been charged with multiple felonies related to a shady pharmacy and healthcare kickback scheme. According to a federal indictment dated July 16, Suess is facing six charges: one for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud, four for healthcare kickbacks, and one for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The indictment states that Suess’s illegal activities began in March 2014 and continued until October 2023.

He is accused of secretly owning and controlling many pharmacies, pretending they were owned by third parties. He turned these local pharmacies into mail-order operations while continuing to make money from them.

Suess allegedly lied to healthcare providers about his involvement and falsely claimed to follow anti-kickback laws to get prescriptions for his pharmacies. For instance, when he bought McHugh Drug Store in Carthage, Illinois, in July 2017, he is accused of bribing for submissions.

If convicted, Suess could lose assets gained from his crimes and face severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison for the fraud conspiracy charge, up to 10 years for each kickback charge, and up to five years for the conspiracy to defraud the United States. He could also be fined up to $250,000 or double the financial gain or loss per charge and might be on supervised release after prison. Suess is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley on August 23 at the federal courthouse in Peoria, Illinois.