25-Year-Old Tyler MacMillan Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident

The family of 25-year-old Tyler MacMillan is looking for answers after his life was changed by a hit-and-run accident.

Connie Talerico, Tyler’s mom, said he was in a minor car accident last Saturday near Forest Hill Blvd. and Haverhill in West Palm Beach. Tyler got out of his car to check the damage.

“As he was walking back, a car came across several lanes, hit his car, and then struck him on the right side,” Talerico explained.

Witnesses told the family that Tyler’s body was thrown 20 feet away from the scene, leaving him seriously injured. They said the driver did not stop.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Talerico said. “I felt horrible.”

Tyler was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. His mom said he had broken his right leg, knee, rib, and foot.

“When I first saw him, he had a neck brace and breathing tubes. I didn’t know what was wrong,” Talerico shared. “I was very upset. I found out it was more than a broken leg. They had to take him into emergency surgery.”

Despite having three surgeries already, and more to come, Tyler’s brother said he is in good spirits.

“When he wakes up occasionally after surgery, greeting him with a smile helps more than tears,” said Walker MacMillan. “I’m trying to stay positive.”

The family said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies have found the car involved, but no suspect has been arrested yet.

“You left his family and friends, and his life in ruins,” Talerico said. “We want whoever is responsible to face consequences.”

Palm Beach County Traffic Division reports that since June 2023, there have been 1,199 hit-and-run accidents; 43 of those were serious and 18 were fatal.

“I feel like there was a guardian angel looking after my brother,” said MacMillan. “I don’t know who it was, but someone in our family was looking after him.”

Tyler’s family is urging drivers to be careful. They started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses, as doctors estimate Tyler’s recovery will take six months to a year.

The family hopes Tyler heals quickly and can return to his normal life soon.