21 Savage Net Worth: A Look at the Rapper’s Success and Wealth

21 Savage stands out as a prominent and influential figure in today’s music industry. Renowned for his unfiltered lyrics, distinctive voice, and unique style, he has collaborated with hip-hop heavyweights like Drake, Post Malone, J. Cole, and Travis Scott, garnering prestigious awards such as a Grammy, Billboard Music Award, and MTV Video Music Award.

21 Savage’s Net Worth

As of 2023, 21 Savage’s estimated net worth is an impressive $12 million. Despite entering the rap scene in 2013 and facing numerous challenges, he has secured a notable financial standing.

His primary income source is his music, encompassing album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours, and merchandise. Collaborations with artists, coupled with endorsements from brands like Chime, Spotify, and Reebok, contribute significantly. Standout projects include the platinum-certified mixtape “Savage Mode” (2016) and Grammy-winning album “I Am > I Was” (2018).

According to Forbes, 21 Savage earned $6 million in 2017, $15 million in 2018, and $12 million in 2019, establishing himself among the highest-paid rappers globally.

21 Savage’s Expenses

Known for his opulent lifestyle, 21 Savage indulges in luxury cars, jewelry, and fashion. Notable purchases include a $1.8 million Ferrari, a $1.5 million Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a $500,000 Lamborghini. His extravagant taste extends to a collection of high-end watches, custom-made jewelry, and a wardrobe featuring designer brands like Gucci and Balenciaga.

Investing wisely, 21 Savage owns multiple properties in Atlanta, including a $1.1 million mansion bought in 2017 and a $3 million penthouse acquired in 2019.

21 Savage’s Charity

Despite his lavish spending, 21 Savage actively contributes to charitable causes. Initiatives include the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” promoting financial literacy, and the “Leading by Example Foundation,” offering scholarships and mentorship to underprivileged youth. He supports various organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Immigration Law Center, and the SlutWalk Foundation, showcasing a commitment to philanthropy.

21 Savage’s Background

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London, England, on October 22, 1992, 21 Savage moved to Atlanta at seven due to his parents’ divorce. His challenging upbringing involved joining a local gang, expulsion from school, and involvement in crime. Despite adversity, he turned to rap as a means of expression after surviving a gunshot incident on his 21st birthday.

21 Savage’s Career

21 Savage’s music career gained momentum with the release of the mixtape “Savage Mode” (2016), collaborating with Metro Boomin. Signing with Epic Records, he achieved critical acclaim with albums like “Issa Album” (2017) and “I Am > I Was” (2018), earning a Grammy. His diverse collaborations extend beyond music into acting, producing, and fashion.

21 Savage’s Personal Life

A private individual, 21 Savage maintains a low profile regarding his personal life. A practicing Muslim since his teenage years, he follows a strict lifestyle that excludes alcohol and cigarettes. His four children from previous relationships and his notable relationships with celebrities like Amber Rose, Zonnique Pullins, and Kylie Jenner add to the layers of his personal life.

In summary, 21 Savage’s journey from a tumultuous past to hip-hop stardom showcases resilience, success, and a commitment to making a positive impact on both the industry and the community.