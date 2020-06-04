Community shows just how much West Palm Beach cares

By AARON WORMUS

Palms West Monthly

Posted June 4, 2020

Welcome back to Downtown!

We’ve been through a lot during the past few months, but if there’s one thing I know it’s that whether it’s a hurricane or a pandemic, the West Palm Beach community shines when it comes to helping each other.

There are so many stories of compassion from one neighbor to the next. As part of Mayor Keith James’ Covid-19 Response Unit, a Facebook group called WPB Cares Community was set up to help share these stories.

Some of the stories are big. When Rodney Mayo was forced to let his 650 employees go from his 17 restaurants, he committed to keep Howley’s open to serve at least one meal to each of his employees every day. His commitment helped create the “4th of July BBQ in May” event which served drive-through barbecue to anyone who was hungry. He then started a massive effort to provide weekly groceries and diapers to anyone in need.

Each Friday, more than 1,500 families line up in their cars and wait up to seven hours to receive much-needed groceries. Through his Hospitality Helping Hands nonprofit, also known as H3, more than 230,000 hot meals have been served to date, and 82 of his staff have been re-employed.

To learn more about Hospitality Helping Hands, or to make a donation or sign up to volunteer, visit hospitalityhelpinghands.org.

Other stories may not make the headlines but are equally compelling. One example is Pedra of West Palm Beach, who immigrated to this county from Cuba more than 50 years ago. She lives near the H3 distribution center on Georgia Avenue, where as many as 60 volunteers work long shifts preparing and handing out groceries as cars drive through.

Every day she and a few of her neighbors brew up delicious Cuban “cafecito” and stop by throughout the day to serve the volunteers and keep their caffeine levels high.

It may not sound like much, but after you’ve been bagging and handing out chicken for five hours, a shot of espresso hits the spot like nothing else.

Another act of appreciation involves Lila and Jim Young who live south of downtown. They wanted to encourage their neighbor who works as a physician’s assistant at JFK Medical Center. So they hung a cardboard cutout of a heart in their yard thanking all frontline workers. But the gratitude didn’t end with the one sign.

They created hearts – doubled sided – for grocery store workers, truck drivers, City of West Palm Beach workers, delivery people and postal workers.

“The signs grew as we added more hearts,” Lila Young said. “We have five hearts, so 10 different worker bees who are out there for all of us are represented on our hearts as the breezes turn them around.”

Cyclists, pedestrians and drivers who travel past their home are now greeted by a tree full of red cardboard hearts thanking our essential personnel.

The team at Rosemary Square wanted to show their appreciation for our frontline workers during National Nurses Week. So they contacted Miami-based Frontline Chalk Project, which raises funds to hire local artists to create art to cheer up frontline heroes at hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

With a sponsorship from Related Companies, Rosemary Square hired local artists to create a gigantic chalk mural that reads “Thank you, Nurses” on the top floor of the Hibiscus Garage.

Nurses and other workers at Cleveland Clinic were encouraged by the message of gratitude left to them each time they looked out their windows.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how people travel downtown. Whether you’re working from home, back from school or simply waiting to get back to work, more people are walking and cycling. Traffic is way down.

Juan Orellana is a local bike advocate who saw this trend. After hearing about people in the community who needed bikes, he decided to start “Project #RideItOut” which repairs bicycles and provides them to those in need.

Juan found 72-year-old Billy Battle, who has worked at Clematis By Night and the West Palm Beach GreenMarket for decades. Billy commutes 14 miles each day on his bike, so Juan replaced his old bike with a brand new $1,200 Trek bicycle that was donated to the project.

Others in the community pitched in as well. Local innkeeper Rick Rose donated bikes that were unused at the Grandview Gardens Bed & Breakfast. Beju Dudali, Peter Cruise and Raphael Clemente and others helped fix up the space that was donated to the project by Industrial Alley.

So far, Project #RideItOut has received, fixed and donated 50 bikes to those in need.

These are just a few of the many stories that are emerging from this extraordinary time we’re living in.

Walking down Clematis Street on a Friday evening, it’s clear that things are coming back to normal. The city has changed traffic patterns on Clematis Street to allow for more space for safe dining and people are once again enjoying dinner outside with their families and friends.

Let’s make sure to remember this community that came together during a time of need. And if you ever want to share a story of an exceptional person in your life, head on over to the WPB Cares Community on Facebook.

Pictured above: West Palm Beach restaurateur Rodney Mayo hands food items to passengers in a waiting car on Friday, May 1, at a Hospitality Helping Hands food distribution event in West Palm Beach. Hospitality Helping Hands is a nonprofit formed to help feed area hospitality workers, their families, local charities and others in need due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Photo by Aaron Wormus/Palms West Monthly