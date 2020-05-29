With restrictions lifted, Palm Beach County summer camps scramble to reopen

By RON HAYES

Palms West Monthly

Posted May 29, 2020

Would summer camps be open in Palm Beach County this year? Should there be?

If so, where? When?

And how?

With a statewide lockdown in force and the number of Covid-19 cases in Palm Beach County rising through April and May, towns and cultural institutions pondered the fate of a summer tradition thousands of children look forward to – and many parents depend on.

And then, on May 21, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the restrictions on summer camps and tossed the ball to local leaders.

“I really trust parents,” the governor said. “I trust the physicians who work with the kids, the local leaders, coaches, camps. I think that’s a much better approach than having the state government doing 100 rules for tennis camp.”

Since then, many summer camps have revived programs they had canceled. Some have reinvented them virtually, and some are still tweaking their plans in search of a happy and safe compromise.

Here’s the latest information on some popular summer camps in the area:

Village of Royal Palm Beach

The Village of Royal Palm Beach had canceled its summer camp program, but was considering a modified version when the restrictions were lifted.

“Now we’re looking to open, but not before June 15,” Parks and Recreation Director Lou Recchio said. “And it will be a modified program with social distancing.”

According to Recchio, campers will be divided by age and rotate through six rooms in the rec center, spending an hour in each for different games and exercises. The large gym space can accommodate more groups, and a walking trail will welcome one group at a time.

Instead of four two-week programs, the camp will offer five one-week sessions, ending in early August. And while the camp once welcomed about 100 children per session, now they will be limited to about 50, with only nine campers per counselor.

In addition, the $210 fee will be reduced possibly to $100, said Recchio, though that is not certain.

“It’s going to be affordable,” Recchio promised. “We’re only going to charge to pay the counselors. This is a no-frills camp.”

• Location: Royal Palm Beach Rec. Center, 100 Sweetbay Lane;

• Contact: Call (561) 790-5124 or visit royalpalmbeach.com.

Village of Wellington

The Village of Wellington had never canceled its summer camp, but it was always an option.

“Everything was on the table,” said Wellington Athletics Programs Manager Ryan Hagopian. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The camp will happen, but with safety limitations.

In previous years, as many as 240 campers participated each week. This summer, the number will be limited to 72, divided into classes of nine campers each that will be assigned to one of eight rooms at the village’s Community Center.

Alas, the popular “banana split show,” in which campers make their own ice cream concoctions, has been canceled along with laser tag games and field trips. But the magic, animal and game shows are a go.

“We’ve talked with all the vendors about masks and sanitizing, and they’re all on board,” Hagopian said. “It definitely will be different this year, but we’ll make the best of it.”

Wellington’s tennis camp is still up in the air as of press time, but residents are asked to keep checking the village’s website.

• Location: Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.;

• Contact: Call (561) 791-4005 or go online to Wellingtonfl.gov/SummerCamp or wellingtonfl.gov/Tennis.

The Armory Art Center’s summer camp includes classes in digital media, drawing, sewing, jewelry making and more.

Armory Art Center

Before summer camp restrictions were lifted, The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach was only offering its Summer Art Experience virtually, limiting class sizes to 12. Campers would work from home and receive instructions for their projects online.

“We made some of the materials part of the project,” said Liza Niles, the center’s chief of education and exhibitions. “They would go outside and search for things like palm fronds or leaves – almost like a scavenger hunt. They might get newspapers and magazines to make a collage or search for different shades of green or yellow.”

Missing would be the almost daily fields trips campers usually take with their teachers.

However, now that restrictions have been lifted, classes will return to the art center starting June 29, but with limited enrollment. Some virtual classes will continue.

“Scholarships are available,” added Niles.

• Location: The Armory Art Center is at 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach;

• Contact: Call (561) 832-1776 or go online to armoryart.org/youthartcamps.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre’s FOTOcamp

The FOTOcamp at Palm Beach Photographic Centre is going completely virtual.

“Unfortunately, we normally have a lot of very close contact between the children and the instructors,” says Fatima NaJame, the center’s president and CEO. “

In previous years, campers went on field trips as a group, then returned to the center to upload their images on computers, where they worked with instructors, learning to edit and Photoshop what they’d photographed.

“How do we take kids on a field trip and still maintain social distancing?” NaJame asked.

This year, the young photographers will work alone, using their own cameras or smart phones, then meet online to edit and discuss the work.

“Maybe if things improve, we will do one class in-house,” NaJame suggested.

• Location: Palm Beach Photographic Centre is at 415 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach;

• Contact: Call 253-2600 or go online to workshop.org.

Lake Worth Playhouse Theatre Camp

At the Lake Worth Playhouse, the show will go on, but not the same show.

“We knew we’d have to make changes at the beginning of April,” said Education Director Cathy Randazzo-Olsen. “We usually do two giant stage productions with over 30 kids in each camp.”

This year, the Theatre Summer Camp will limit its cast of kids to 10 in both the June and July musical theater camps, which will be two weeks each instead of three and a half. Also, classes will be held in three different areas of the playhouse and Stonzek Studio.

In addition, the one-week Wonder Camps will put on four 30-minute shows and an arts & crafts camp is planned.

Session One begins June 8, a week later than planned. All instructors will wear masks.

In past years, about 300 campers attended. This year, Randazzo-Olsen expects about 100 will enroll.

“But the biggest bummer is not being able to do our typical musicals with grandiose sets,” she lamented. “We just won’t have time.”

• Location: The Lake Worth Playhouse is at 713 Lake Ave. in Lake Worth;

• Contact: Go online to lakeworthplayhouse.org or call (561) 586-6410.

Casperey Stables Horse Camp

One camp that can’t go virtual is Casperey Stables in Loxahatchee Groves. So they’re reining in their plans instead.

Instead of hosting 32 campers, the two-week sessions are limited to 16 each.

Grooming areas in the barns are being spaced out to provide more space between each horse, and all the tack and grooming supplies will be used only once before being cleaned with bleach and disinfectant.

“It’s tough,” said Carolyn DeHass, Casperey’s marketing director. “We wish we could allow everyone to come, but we want it to be safe. Our goal is always safety for the students, campers and horses.”

• Location: 2330 D Rd. in Loxahatchee Groves;

• Contact: Call 792-4990, go online to caspereystables.com or send an email to info@caspereystables.com.

South Florida Science Center

The South Florida Science Center will host three one-week virtual summer camp sessions beginning June 1. The virtual camps, to be held on Zoom, will be split into two groups by age, 7 to 9 years old and 10 to 12 years old.

Sessions include: “Innovation Challenge,” where campers will take a virtual dive into challenges and solutions engineers face on a daily basis; “Get Amped,” where campers will become music producers and learn about the science of music; and “In My Backyard,” where campers will explore the world of possibilities that sits right outside their door.

For each session, families are able to safely pick up Camp-in-a-Box, which holds most of the supplies campers will need to demonstrate amazing at-home experiments. Sessions include scavenger hunts, musical engineering and Florida’s ecosystems.

The Science Center will transition back to in-person camps for ages 7 to 12 years old, split into two groups by age, starting June 22. Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before- and after-care will not be available. For more information on the topics of the weekly camps, visit SFScienceCenter.org/camps.

• Location: The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is at 4801 Dreher Trail North in West Palm Beach.

• Contact: For more information, go online to SFScienceCenter.org/camps.

Palm Beach State College

Palm Beach State College has scrapped its traditional summer camps at its Boca Raton, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens campuses and is instead offering one-week virtual classes highlighting STEAM topics such as coding, game design, app development and virtual reality.

Its virtual Summer Youth College will be led by top tech teachers and industry talent. It will be open to students ages 8 to 14 years old.

Teens and young adults can also take advantage of PBSC’s wide range of courses that teach personal and professional skills. These non-credit courses are typically six weeks long and can be taken entirely over the Internet.

All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally-known authors.

• Location: All Palm Beach State College summer courses are virtual;

• Contact: Go online to palmbeachstate.edu/SYC or send an email to YCollege@palmbeachstate.edu.

Many more area summer camps announced in April and early May that they would be cancelling their programs entirely before Gov. DeSantis lifted restrictions May 21.

As of press time, other camps that remain closed for summer include Breakers West Summer Camp, the Palm Beach Zoo, Palm Beach Atlantic University’s Science Learning Camps and John Webster Golf Academy Summer Camp at Breakers West.

Pictured above: Bryce Coleman brushes down Precious at Casperey Stables. Photo by Carolyn DeHass