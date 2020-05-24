Wellington honors Memorial Day with virtual ceremony

May 24, 2020
The Village of Wellington will broadcast a virtual Memorial Day ceremony to honor America’s fallen war heroes on Monday, May 25.

The village traditionally hosts its Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, however, due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a virtual tribute will honor the men and women who fought for America’s freedoms.

Wellington’s Council pays tribute to veterans and fallen heroes.

Wellington residents can tune in to WellingtonTV (Comcast channel 18, AT&T Uverse channel 99) on Monday to watch special messages from Wellington’s Council, a wreath-laying ceremony by local veterans from Wellington’s Chris Reyka Memorial American Legion Post 390, as well as a reading of the names of our local veterans.

Chris Reyka Memorial American Legion Post 390 Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony.


 
Wreaths will be placed at the Veterans Memorial for those who wish to stop by and pay their respect.

