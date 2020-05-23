Brightline suspends South Florida train service for months

May 23, 2020
FORT LAUDERDALE — The high speed train service that operates between Miami and West Palm Beach announced Wednesday, May 20, it is suspending service “for the coming months” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Trains USA, which was formerly known as Brightline, made the announcement on its social media platforms. The company did not say when service might resume.

“Due to CDC social distancing guidelines, mandated work-from-home policies and other considerations, it is expected to take a long period of time for service demand to return to pre-virus levels,” a Twitter post said. 

The company said it is continuing construction of a West Palm Beach to Orlando route. It is also moving forward with planned stations at the Port of Miami, Aventura and Boca Raton, the tweet said.

The train service also has a station in Fort Lauderdale.

