Wellington Aquatics Complex to begin summer hours of operation

May 22, 2020
Kick off your Memorial Day with a splash!

The Wellington Aquatics Complex, 12072 Forest Hill Blvd., will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Beginning on Tuesday, the Aquatics Complex will begin its Summer hours.

Summer hours at the complex are as follows:

  • Mondays through Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
  • Sundays: noon to 7 p.m.

Due to safety precautions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aquatics Complex will only open for the following use:

  • Masters Swim;
  • Swim Team;
  • Dive Team;
  • Lap swimming (1 person per lane)

The spray ground and slides remain closed. Only credit cards will be accepted, no cash. Area residents planning to go to the Aquatics Complex are asked to call (561) 791-4770 prior to showing up.

For more information visit wellingtonfl.gov/Aquatics.

