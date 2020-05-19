Palm Beach County couples may now apply online for marriage license

Palm Beach County couples may now apply online for marriage license

May 19, 2020
0 378
Share

Love is in the air, and now it’s also online!

Getting a marriage license in Palm Beach County no longer requires a trip to the courthouse. For couples applying for the license to marry, it’s now as simple as visiting the county’s Clerk & Comptroller website.

Once there, couples can fill out the appropriate application, submit the required identification documentation and participate in a video conference. The Clerk & Comptroller’s virtual system will now provide couples with an electronically notarized marriage license that eliminates in-person office visits.

Step-by-step instructions and requirements are available on the Marriage Licenses & Ceremonies section of the Clerk & Comptroller’s website.

Couples will need to make sure that each participant has a laptop or tablet for the video conference. Also, a high-speed internet connection is strongly recommended. Smartphones are not recommended for this service. 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Covid-19: Palm Beach County Clerk to reopen offices May 11

Covid-19: Palm Beach County Clerk to reopen…

May 8, 2020
Photo of Help for students, parents, teachers available through PBC Library System

Help for students, parents, teachers available through…

April 18, 2020
Photo of Palm Beach County Human Rights Council offering college scholarships

Palm Beach County Human Rights Council offering…

March 5, 2020
Photo of Village of Wellington now offering volunteer opportunities for all ages

Village of Wellington now offering volunteer opportunities…

January 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close