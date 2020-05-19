Palm Beach County couples may now apply online for marriage license

Love is in the air, and now it’s also online!

Getting a marriage license in Palm Beach County no longer requires a trip to the courthouse. For couples applying for the license to marry, it’s now as simple as visiting the county’s Clerk & Comptroller website.

Once there, couples can fill out the appropriate application, submit the required identification documentation and participate in a video conference. The Clerk & Comptroller’s virtual system will now provide couples with an electronically notarized marriage license that eliminates in-person office visits.

Step-by-step instructions and requirements are available on the Marriage Licenses & Ceremonies section of the Clerk & Comptroller’s website.

Couples will need to make sure that each participant has a laptop or tablet for the video conference. Also, a high-speed internet connection is strongly recommended. Smartphones are not recommended for this service.