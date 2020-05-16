Hurricane preparedness exercise to be held at Jog Rd. and Okeechobee Blvd. May 30

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Jog Road in West Palm Beach will switch to a one-lane roundabout from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m on May 30, as part of a hurricane preparedness exercise.

During this six-hour period, traffic lights will be turned off and the temporary roundabout will control traffic. Motorists will encounter temporary lane closures and a temporary change in traffic control at the intersection. FDOT staff will be on site to monitor the exercise.

The purpose of this exercise is to test the safety and effectiveness of a temporary roundabout in the event the signalized intersection is impacted by a loss of power due to a hurricane. With lower traffic volumes on the road under current Covid-19 conditions, this is an opportunity to test this configuration with minimal impacts to the public.

For more information, call Guillermo Canedo at (954) 777-4302 or send an email to Guillermo.Canedo@dot.state.fl.us.